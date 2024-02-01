“Dave” Canceled After Third Season on FXX

Dave will not be returning for a fourth season. The hip-hop comedy series has been canceled after its third season on FXX, according to TVLine.

FX released a statement regarding the cancelation of the series, saying “After some back and forth, there are no current plans for a fourth season of Dave right now.”

The network’s statement also explained that “Dave Burd has decided to take an extended break to focus on music and other ventures.”

However, FX also went on to say “that does not rule out the possibility of doing something in the future” and that Burd will develop “future projects for us through his overall production deal with FXP.”

followed a version of Burd himself as he pursues superstardom in the world of hip-hop. Taylor Misiak co-starred as Dave’s ex-girlfriend Ally, with GaTa as his pal and hype man GaTa and Andrew Santino as his manager Mike.

The series also boasted an impressive list of guest stars, including: Brad Pitt Rachel McAdams Kendall Jenner Doja Cat Justin Bieber Chloe Bennet

premiered on FXX in March 2020 and earned a Writers Guild of America nomination for best new series. Season three wrapped up in May.

