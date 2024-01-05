Artist Dave Perillo To Debut New Piece Celebrating EPCOT’s Imagination Pavilion At This Year’s International Festival of the Arts:

As we get closer to the opening of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts next week, many of the festival’s artists are starting to share glimpses of their work – and some of it will surely have the most loyal fans of a certain character clamoring to get their hands on a print.

What’s Happening:

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to begin next week on January 12th, and as we get closer, more of the featured artists are starting to share the art they will premiere at the festival.

One of these artists is Dave Perillo, who is widely known amongst festival regulars and Disney Parks fans for his creative interpretations of classic attractions.

Perillo took to Instagram to tease some of his works that will debut at the festival, but one of them has a certain spark of imagination that the others don’t have.

Perillo shares a new piece based on the iconic Journey Into Imagination attraction that was at EPCOT, and it features the Dreamfinder as well as Figment, the original EPCOT Character that debuted with the attraction and has been a symbol of the park since it opened.

Figment has quite the loyal fan following, and Perillo may just be part of that as well, captioning his photoset: “Festival of the Arts is just two weeks away and I couldn’t be more excited to be debuting four brand new pieces. Here’s the first full reveal, the original “Journey to Imagination” with Dreamfinder and Figment. This was one of my all time favorite attractions. I have fond memories of meeting Dreamfinder outside the Imagination Pavilion and Figment taking my hat. Swipe to see 10 year old Dave in Epcot circa 1985 styling a very hip “members only” jacket.”

Perillo teased other pieces alongside this, of which only one other has been revealed as of press time. This piece celebrates an attraction that appears at several Disney Parks, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

You’ll be able to find Dave Perillo at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts: Jan 12th – 11:30am – 1:30pm Jan 13th – 11:30am – 1:30pm Jan 14th – 11:30am – 1:30pm Jan 15th – 11am – 1pm Feb 10th – 11am – 1pm Feb 11th – 11am – 1pm Feb 12th – 11am – 1pm Feb 13th – 11am – 1pm Feb 14th – 11am – 1pm

At the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024, guests will have the opportunity to embrace their creative side, please their palate with delicious dishes, indulge in dazzling entertainment and more.

The festival will see the return of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, which will give guests the chance to sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2024 will run January 12 through February 19, 2024.