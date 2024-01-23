All The Good Fortune Of The New Lunar New Year “Turning Red” Meet & Greet at Disney California Adventure

Lunar New Year festivities have begun at Disney California Adventure, and as promised, Meilin Lee and Ming Lee from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Turning Red, are on hand to meet and greet guests in the San Francisco area of the park.

What’s Happening:

As part of the Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure, two new characters from Pixar’s Turning Red have debuted in the San Francisco area near Ariel’s Undersea Adventure – Meilin Lee and Ming Lee.

have debuted in the San Francisco area near Ariel’s Undersea Adventure – Meilin Lee and Ming Lee. The mother-daughter duo from the hit film that originally debuted on Disney+

Don’t be surprised if they talk about the fortuitous nature of the color red and a bit more about their family’s temple, as seen in the film.

Ming is even sporting her Tamagotchi Panda, and Meilin is sporting her red panda tail and ears, thus telling us we are seeing them after the events of the film.

Their meet and greet location is decked out with Red Panda banners and even stylized signs indicative of those around the family temple in Toronto as seen in the movie.

Currently, Ming and Meilin are scheduled to be meeting and greeting guests throughout the day at Disney California Adventure during the Lunar New Year celebration, now through February 18th, 2024.

If you’d like to visit the Disneyland Resort during Lunar New Year or any other time of year, we recommend reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.