Disney Cruise Line Donates School Supplies to Bahamian Students

Another school year is underway, and students across The Bahamas are headed back to class with new school supplies from Disney Cruise Line.

What’s Happening:

Students across The Bahamas are headed back to class with new school supplies from Disney Cruise Line. As part of its commitment to inspire the next generation while creating lasting, positive impact in The Bahamas, Disney Cruise Line donated school supplies to nearly 1,000 students across Abaco, near Disney Castaway Cay, and in Eleuthera, where Disney is creating a new island destination – Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

This summer, Disney Imagineering cast and Disney Castaway Cay crew members helped sort, pack and distribute school supplies during various events throughout the communities. In Eleuthera, Disney Imagineers visited several schools to deliver supplies as well as textbooks and academic workbooks to students. And, earlier this month, Castaway Cay crew members filled hundreds of backpacks with school supplies for students in Abaco, where many Castaway Cay crew members call home.

As Disney Cruise Line’s fleet of ships expands, along with Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point opening in 2024, Disney is committed to continuing to invest in programs supporting local youth. Some of Disney Cruise Line’s recent efforts include: Disney Cruise Line sponsored the LJM Maritime Academy summer camp and invited the students aboard the Disney Wish to learn about careers in the maritime industry. Disney Cruise Line also teamed up with community organizations to build a backyard garden for the Ranfurly Homes for Children. Disney Cruise Line and local students from 10 schools in Eleuthera worked together to celebrate the rich traditions of Junkanoo and collaborate on the Eleuthera Junior Junkanoo competition, exchanging ideas and learning from each other about Junkanoo and costume design. As part of Disney Cruise Line’s ‘Wishes Set Sail’ campaign to celebrate the newest ship, the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line donated backpacks filled with school supplies for students in Abaco and Eleuthera.

Together, these initiatives further Disney’s commitment to empower Bahamian students to be successful and follow their dreams.

For more than 25 years, Disney Cruise Line has introduced countless families to the beauty and culture of The Bahamas, while providing significant economic impact and demonstrating a strong commitment to the environment and the community. Approximately 70 percent of the cruises offered by Disney have at least one stop in The Bahamas, and all five of its ships are registered in The Bahamas.

What They’re Saying: