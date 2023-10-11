Disney Cruise Line Shares Update To Popular Placeholder Reservation Policy

Disney Cruise Line passengers who like to book their next cruise while on board one of Disney’s ships have a new deposit policy when it comes to those popular placeholder reservations.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line Passengers could secure an Onboard Booking Offer while onboard, and it allows Guests to make a Placeholder Reservation for a future Disney cruise and enjoy 10% savings off prevailing rates as quoted on disneycruise.com, plus enjoy a reduced deposit on sailings 7-nights and longer. The offer is valid for up to 2 staterooms on one sail date per household on board regardless of the number of adults in the household. This offer is valid for Categories 4 to 11 only. The cruise must commence within 24 months after the Placeholder Reservation was booked or the reservation will automatically cancel.

A Placeholder Reservation is an open-ended reservation that allows Guests to select their future sail date at a later time. A $250 deposit must be paid while on board and is fully refundable if the reservation is canceled. Once a sail date is selected, standard cancellation fees apply.

Since placeholder reservations were first introduced several years ago, Disney Cruise Line has asked guests to make a payment for any additional deposit amount at the time of selecting an actual sail date.

Effective immediately, guests and travel agents selecting a sail date for a placeholder reservation will now have the standard 3-day hold period to pay any additional deposit amounts owed.

If the full deposit amount is not met by the due date, the reservation will be canceled, and any onboard offer benefits received when the placeholder reservation was booked will be forfeited. Please note that if a reservation with an onboard offer applied is canceled due to non-payment, the reservation cannot be reinstated.