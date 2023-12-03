Video/Photos: Exploring Youth Spaces Aboard Disney Dream During a Very Merrytime Cruise

As we continue to explore the Disney Dream during a Very Merrytime cruise, now we’re getting a look at the youth spaces aboard the ship. Even the Oceaneers Club, Oceaneers Lab, and Vibe get in on the fun of the season. It should also be noted that these areas are for the exclusive use of their designated age range, but typically anybody aboard the ship can see these areas ahead of the Muster Drill as part of an “open house” before the ship sets sail, or other designated “open house” periods.

Holly, jolly experiences await guests aboard Disney Cruise Line Very Merrytime sailings. Special itineraries departing from San Diego, California, Port Canaveral and—for the first time—Fort Lauderdale, Florida take you to captivating destinations including The Bahamas, the British Virgin Islands, US Virgin Islands, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Mexico, the Panama Canal—and Disney’s own private island, Castaway Cay. Aboard, kids and teens have access to areas exclusively for them.

Disney’s Oceaneer Club, open to 3-to-12-year-old children, transports kids to the magical lands of Disney fairies, courageous Super Heroes, adventuresome toys, undersea exploration and Force-filled characters that are out of this world. Children become one with the Force in Star Wars: Command Post, where they are taken on a journey across the galaxy to train with the heroes from the Star Warssaga and assist with missions against the First Order. Here, they will interact with holographic models at the one-of-a-kind Star Wars holotable that projects 3-D images of the Millennium Falcon, Death Star and other famous Star Wars ships, meet members of the Resistance and learn to channel the Force. In the Marvel Super Hero Academy, kids learn the heroic values of enlightenment, worthiness and loyalty from real-life Super Heroes.

In the vibrantly colored Andy’s Room, the world of the Toy Story films comes to life. Kids experience the feeling of being toy-sized as they play among larger-than-life characters from the animated film. Children can rearrange features on Mr. Potato Head, crawl through the coiled body of Slinky Dog and get behind the wheel of an oversized, remote-controlled race car.

The Magic PlayFloor, a cruise industry first, is an interactive floor that allows children to engage in group activities where their movements control the action. Youth counselors also use the Magic PlayFloor during activities such as a simulated tilt maze or to foray into the fantastical worlds of Disney films.

Disney’s Oceaneer Lab takes 3-to-12-year-old children on a journey of discovery and exploration.

Upon entering the main hall, filled with maritime instruments and nautical artifacts, children feel as though they are embarking on a great adventure. At the main hall stage, kids can create and star in swashbuckling performances, hear stories of great expeditions and watch movies.

Animator’s Studio: Children can create original hand-drawn art and learn to sketch their favorite Disney pals.

Craft Studio: In the Craft Studio, kids can unplug from technology and make their own creation at this hands-on arts-and-crafts studio.

Media Room: This spacious play area allows kids to kick back, watch Disney movies and play video games, or take part in hosted activities from trained Disney counselors.

The Wheelhouse: Youth can hunt for lost treasure in Tides of Fortune, a multiplayer Pirates of the Caribbean game exclusive to Disney Cruise Line where buccaneers-to-be can steer their ship through the mysterious Caribbean Sea.

Connecting the Disney’s Oceaneer Club and the Disney’s Oceaneer Lab are two workshops. In these specialized areas, kids concoct creations in an interactive science lab, conduct crazy experiments, express their creativity through art projects and participate in other hands-on activities.

On a Disney Cruise Line vacation, teens and tweens have places created just for them to gather and kick back. Vibe (ages 14 to 17) and Edge (ages 11 to 14) are ultra cool teen- and tween-only hangouts.

The areas are the perfect chill-out spots with comfy couches, computer games, large-screen TVs and other chill-out necessities. These trendy and tranquil areas offer an elite getaway for teens and tweens to set their own vacation agenda—whether socializing with new friends or just chilling out.

At Vibe on the Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream, teens have their own private deck area outside—a mod space for fun in the sun without ever leaving the teen club.

Teens and tweens get the “download” about what is offered just for them during their vacation during an event that kicks off all cruises on the very first night. Here, they select activities for their cruise and customize their entertainment itinerary.

Outside, teens have their own private deck area – a modern space that gives them an opportunity to enjoy some fun in the sun without ever leaving the teen club. There are plenty of mod chairs and chaise lounges for sunbathing, two wading pools, pop jets and misters for cooling off, and deck games such as foosball for recreation.