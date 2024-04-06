“Descendants: The Rise of Red” Debuts New Character Posters and First Look at Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts

Two new character posters for Descendants: The Rise of Red, as well as a first look at Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, have been released.
- The two new character posters feature Kylie Cantrall as the lead character, Red, princess of the hostile kingdom of Wonderland and Auradon’s newest Villain Kid (aka VK).
- She gets caught “red-handed” by Malia Baker, who plays Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming, and the focus of the second poster.
- The official Descendants Instagram account also shared a first look at Rita Ora in her fabulous costume as the Queen of Hearts.
- Along with Ora, they also shared some behind-the-scenes photos which you can see below.
- Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.
- In addition to Cantrall and Baker, the film stars a new ensemble of VKs and legacy characters, including:
- Brandy as Cinderella
- Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts
- Dara Reneé as Uliana
- Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts
- Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella
- Joshua Colley as Young Hook
- Peder Lindell as Morgie
- Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother
- Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin
- Paolo Montalban as King Charming
- Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter.
- China Anne McClain is back as fan-favorite Uma and the new principal at Auradon Prep. Melanie Paxson also reprises her role as Fairy Godmother.
- True to the Descendants tradition of music-driven stories, this fourth installment features seven new original songs, two reprises and a cover of “So This Is Love” from the classic animated Cinderella film that will engage viewers and bring them along on the emotional journey with the bold new characters.
- The film is directed by Jennifer Phang, with a script from Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.
- The music-driven Disney Original movie starts streaming Friday, July 12th, exclusively on Disney+, followed by a special encore Friday, August 9th, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel.
