“Descendants: The Rise of Red” Debuts New Character Posters and First Look at Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts

Two new character posters for Descendants: The Rise of Red, as well as a first look at Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts, have been released.

What’s Happening:

The two new character posters feature Kylie Cantrall as the lead character, Red, princess of the hostile kingdom of Wonderland and Auradon’s newest Villain Kid (aka VK).

She gets caught “red-handed” by Malia Baker, who plays Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming, and the focus of the second poster.

The official Descendants Instagram account also shared a first look at Rita Ora in her fabulous costume as the Queen of Hearts.

Along with Ora, they also shared some behind-the-scenes photos which you can see below.

Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path. In addition to Cantrall and Baker, the film stars a new ensemble of VKs and legacy characters, including: Brandy as Cinderella Rita Ora as the Queen of Hearts Dara Reneé as Uliana Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella Joshua Colley as Young Hook Peder Lindell as Morgie Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin Paolo Montalban as King Charming Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter.

China Anne McClain is back as fan-favorite Uma and the new principal at Auradon Prep. Melanie Paxson also reprises her role as Fairy Godmother.

True to the Descendants tradition of music-driven stories, this fourth installment features seven new original songs, two reprises and a cover of “So This Is Love” from the classic animated Cinderella film that will engage viewers and bring them along on the emotional journey with the bold new characters.

tradition of music-driven stories, this fourth installment features seven new original songs, two reprises and a cover of “So This Is Love” from the classic animated film that will engage viewers and bring them along on the emotional journey with the bold new characters. The film is directed by Jennifer Phang, with a script from Dan Frey and Russell Sommer.

The music-driven Disney Original movie starts streaming Friday, July 12th, exclusively on Disney+ Disney Channel