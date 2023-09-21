“D23 Inside Disney” Takes Behind The Scenes Look At Recent Destination D23 Event

Now that Destination D23 has concluded at Walt Disney World, D23 Inside Disney is now looking back at the fun-filled Walt Disney World weekend that gave fans reason to celebrate as the event marked 100 years of the studio with panels, merchandise, and special fun just for D23 Members in attendance.

What’s Happening:

The latest episode of D23 Inside Disney, takes a behind the scenes look at the recent Destination D23 event that took place at Walt Disney World.

The nearly 30 minute video takes a look at all the major announcements for the Disney Parks, a closer look at the upcoming film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Wish, and even the exhibits that were featured at the event, including The Plausible Impossible, which focuses on the history of Audio-Animatronics technology.

Interviews in the video feature a lot of presenters at the event, including Walt Disney Animation Studios President Clark Spencer, Walt Disney Archives President Becky Cline, Disney Legend Don Hahn, Animator Mark Henn, Voice of Mickey Mouse Bret Iwan, and so many others while they take a look at the action-packed weekend celebrating the 100th anniversary of the studio.

Don’t be surprised if a Muppet or two makes an appearance on this edition of D23 Inside Disney as well, as they were prominently featured throughout the weekend, especially during the Disney Parks presentation.

We were also on scene getting all the information and providing coverage from the event, which you can take a look at here.