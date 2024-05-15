Disney and Make-a-Wish Australia Come Together to Make a Dream Come True for a 16-Year-Old Star Wars Fan

Disney Parks Blog shared a story where Disney and Make-a-Wish Australia came together for a 16 year old lifelong Star Wars fan.

16 year old Alex is from Australia and has been a lifelong Star Wars fan, he dreamed of creating his very own lightsaber after seeing clips of Savi’s Workshop online.

Disney and Make-a-Wish Australia helped make that dream come true just in time for May the 4th.

Alex is unable to visit the workshop, so they brought the excitement of the Star Wars Galaxy directly to him.

He was joined by his family and closest friends as they were given lightsaber training. He was then given a once-in-a-lifetime surprise by Sir Thomas Brisbane Planetarium in Queensland, Australia, which would be transformed into Savi's Workshop for him.

“For Alex, there really wasn’t much of a decision for his wish, as this was something that he has always wanted to do. This gives him that very special thing, just for him, that he’s opting to share with everybody,” reflected Alex’s mom, Kami.

He was trained on how to craft his very own lightsaber, given Jedi robes, and trained in the ways of the Force.

It was then up to him to decide if he would choose the ways of the Jedi or the Dark Side.

Under Kembe’s guidance, he built his own custom lightsaber powered by Kyber crystals.

Alex picked a hilt themed around power and control, “originally forged by dark side warriors, featuring rumored remnants from the Sith homeworld and abandoned temples, with a violet crystal at its heart.”

After he finished, he cast a beam of purple light as his family raised their lightsabers as well.

“My favorite thing about my new lightsaber is how good it looks – the colors and how the black and gray and purples all work together. It’s my favorite color lightsaber, Mace Windu had one,” Alex shared, recalling the joy of turning on his lightsaber for the first time and seeing its glow.

There were even some surprise visitors from the Empire, including Darth Vader and stormtroopers.

“To actually be here and see it was mind blowing in so many ways. To have this thing that was like a solid memory for him that he’s going to remember forever, it was just so heartwarming and sweet,” shared Kami.