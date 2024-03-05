Foodie Guide to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite 2024

Speciality food and drinks are a highlight of any Disneyland After Dark event, and Disney Channel Nite is no exception! Let’s take a look at what items are available throughout Disneyland Park at this first-ever event.

Speciality Snacks

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Churro

Castle Churro Cart

Critter Country Churro & Lemonade Cart

New Orleans Square Churro Cart

Tomorrowland Churro Cart

Banana Pudding Dipping Sauce

Fantasyland Churro Cart

Tomorrowland Churro Cart

“ it’s a small world

“it’s a small world” Pretzel Cart

Raspberry & Coconut Pretzel

Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart

Main Street U.S.A.

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Cookies and Cream Whoopie Pie

Little Red Wagon

Elote Loaded Corn Dog

Plaza Inn (open until 10:00 p.m.)

Ranch-Seasoned Chicken Tenders

Ice Pop Punch

Refreshment Corner

Tsunami Dog

New Orleans Square

Cafe Orleans (last seating at 11:30 p.m.)

School Lunch-inspired Prix-Fixe

Mint Julep Bar

Bouncing Beary Beignets

Royal Street Veranda

Salisbury Steak Fritters

Frontierland

The Golden Horseshoe (open until 12:00 a.m.)

Loaded Dino Nuggies

River Belle Terrace (last seating at 10:30 p.m.)

Hearty Southern Cuisine

Super Nova Sundae

Berry Wine Cooler (alcoholic)

Stage Door Cafe (open until 12:00 a.m.)

Loaded Dino Nuggies

Chocolate Brownie Funnel Cake

Critter Country

Hungry Bear (open until 12:00 a.m.)

Lion Cub Grub

Doonkelberry Funnel Cake

Gummiberry Juice

Fantasyland

Red Rose Taverne

Mini Banana Burritos

Tropical Banana Punch

Mickey’s Toontown

Cafe Daisy

Campfire Nachos

Campfire Donuts Skewer

S’mores Cold Brew

Tomorrowland

Galactic Grill

Salisbury Steak Burger

Gummiberry Juice Slush

Stay tuned for more from Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite, including character appearances, special photo opportunities and entertainment!