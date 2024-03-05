Foodie Guide to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite 2024

Speciality food and drinks are a highlight of any Disneyland After Dark event, and Disney Channel Nite is no exception! Let’s take a look at what items are available throughout Disneyland Park at this first-ever event.
Speciality Snacks
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Churro
- Castle Churro Cart
- Critter Country Churro & Lemonade Cart
- New Orleans Square Churro Cart
- Tomorrowland Churro Cart
Banana Pudding Dipping Sauce
- Fantasyland Churro Cart
- Tomorrowland Churro Cart
- “it’s a small world” Churro Cart
- “it’s a small world” Pretzel Cart
Raspberry & Coconut Pretzel
- Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart
Main Street U.S.A.
Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Cookies and Cream Whoopie Pie
Little Red Wagon
- Elote Loaded Corn Dog
Plaza Inn (open until 10:00 p.m.)
- Ranch-Seasoned Chicken Tenders
- Ice Pop Punch
Refreshment Corner
- Tsunami Dog
New Orleans Square
Cafe Orleans (last seating at 11:30 p.m.)
- School Lunch-inspired Prix-Fixe
Mint Julep Bar
- Bouncing Beary Beignets
Royal Street Veranda
- Salisbury Steak Fritters
Frontierland
The Golden Horseshoe (open until 12:00 a.m.)
- Loaded Dino Nuggies
River Belle Terrace (last seating at 10:30 p.m.)
- Hearty Southern Cuisine
- Super Nova Sundae
- Berry Wine Cooler (alcoholic)
Stage Door Cafe (open until 12:00 a.m.)
- Loaded Dino Nuggies
- Chocolate Brownie Funnel Cake
Critter Country
Hungry Bear (open until 12:00 a.m.)
- Lion Cub Grub
- Doonkelberry Funnel Cake
- Gummiberry Juice
Fantasyland
Red Rose Taverne
- Mini Banana Burritos
- Tropical Banana Punch
Mickey’s Toontown
Cafe Daisy
- Campfire Nachos
- Campfire Donuts Skewer
- S’mores Cold Brew
Tomorrowland
Galactic Grill
- Salisbury Steak Burger
- Gummiberry Juice Slush
Stay tuned for more from Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite, including character appearances, special photo opportunities and entertainment!
