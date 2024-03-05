Foodie Guide to Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite 2024

Speciality food and drinks are a highlight of any Disneyland After Dark event, and Disney Channel Nite is no exception! Let’s take a look at what items are available throughout Disneyland Park at this first-ever event.

Speciality Snacks

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Churro

  • Castle Churro Cart
  • Critter Country Churro & Lemonade Cart
  • New Orleans Square Churro Cart
  • Tomorrowland Churro Cart

Banana Pudding Dipping Sauce

  • Fantasyland Churro Cart
  • Tomorrowland Churro Cart
  • it’s a small world” Churro Cart
  • “it’s a small world” Pretzel Cart

Raspberry & Coconut Pretzel

  • Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart

Main Street U.S.A.

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

  • Cookies and Cream Whoopie Pie

Little Red Wagon

  • Elote Loaded Corn Dog

Plaza Inn (open until 10:00 p.m.)

  • Ranch-Seasoned Chicken Tenders
  • Ice Pop Punch

Refreshment Corner

  • Tsunami Dog

New Orleans Square

Cafe Orleans (last seating at 11:30 p.m.)

  • School Lunch-inspired Prix-Fixe

Mint Julep Bar

  • Bouncing Beary Beignets

Royal Street Veranda

  • Salisbury Steak Fritters

Frontierland

The Golden Horseshoe (open until 12:00 a.m.)

  • Loaded Dino Nuggies

River Belle Terrace (last seating at 10:30 p.m.)

  • Hearty Southern Cuisine
  • Super Nova Sundae
  • Berry Wine Cooler (alcoholic)

Stage Door Cafe (open until 12:00 a.m.)

  • Loaded Dino Nuggies
  • Chocolate Brownie Funnel Cake

Critter Country

Hungry Bear (open until 12:00 a.m.)

  • Lion Cub Grub
  • Doonkelberry Funnel Cake
  • Gummiberry Juice

Fantasyland

Red Rose Taverne

  • Mini Banana Burritos
  • Tropical Banana Punch

Mickey’s Toontown

Cafe Daisy

  • Campfire Nachos
  • Campfire Donuts Skewer
  • S’mores Cold Brew

Tomorrowland

Galactic Grill

  • Salisbury Steak Burger
  • Gummiberry Juice Slush

Stay tuned for more from Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nite, including character appearances, special photo opportunities and entertainment!

