Disney Could Invest at Least $1.9 Billion as Part of DisneylandForward

During a DisneylandForward City Council meeting at the Anaheim City Hall today, a proposed agreement suggests Disney would invest at least $1.9 billion into the Disneyland Resort over the next decade.

The new development agreement would last until 2064 and would see disney investing nearly $2 billion into the Disneyland Resort, according to the Orange County Register

It would also give Disney flexibility in terms of where it builds new theme park areas, hotels and dining within its existing footprint.

In addition to the investment into the resort itself, the agreement would see Disney invest $30 million for affordable housing and $8 million for Anaheim’s parks.

Of the $30 million for affordable housing, half would be paid in the first year and the rest in five years.

The $8 million for parks would be used at the city’s discretion.

As for the Disneyland Resort, the agreement would see an additional 4,376 parking spaces added to the resort.

A new parking structure would be developed on the current Pumbaa lot.

Additional, new 360-degree aesthetic regulations would ensure that future attractions would look as good from outside the Disneyland Resort as they do from the inside.

We were also given a look at a concept rendering of the new theme park district around the Pixar Place and Disneyland Hotels, plus a Southeast District for shopping and/or theme park space on the current Toy Story parking lot.

Two additional pedestrian bridges would be built across Disneyland Drive “to continue the themed environment across the roadway.” There would be no public access to these bridges. Up to three additional bridges would be built across Harbor Boulevard.

The City Council is expected to vote on the DisneylandForward project by spring.

What they’re saying:

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock: “We listened to Anaheim’s leaders and worked hard to address what is important for the city. We are proud that DisneylandForward will provide many important benefits directly to the residents of Anaheim.”