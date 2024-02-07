Photos: Disney Cruise Line Australian Season Merchandise

While the inaugural Australia and New Zealand season with Disney Cruise Line is coming to a close, we still wanted to highlight the super fun merchandise to go along with these initial sailings.

We also noticed how nothing was dated, nor stated that these were the inaugural cruises. This could also mean these designs could return this fall when Disney Cruise Line returns to the region.

The slightly skewed primary color scheme used for the collection really works, adding the right amount of “pop” without becoming garish.