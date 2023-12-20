Disney Cruise Line Cast and Crew Create Holiday Magic for Kids in The Bahamas

Disney Cruise Line (DCL) cast and crew members are spreading joy across the cruise line’s port communities in The Bahamas this holiday season.

What’s Happening:

Disney teams visited communities in Nassau, where DCL ships visit regularly, Abaco, where its private island destination Castaway Cay is located, as well as in Eleuthera, where DCL is creating its new island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

DCL worked with community partners to identify specific needs of local schools and students such as academic workbooks, reading books and computers, as well as other necessities, like sporting equipment, safety resources and kitchen appliances at local schools.

Earlier this month, while the Disney Wish was docked in Nassau, DCL cast and crew members spent the day at the Ranfurly Homes for Children, a local non-profit foster care organization. The volunteers created some Disney magic at the children’s learning lab, donating laptops and equipment, as well as decorating the space with Disney-themed decals and inspiring quotes for the kids to see each day.

In Eleuthera, the DCL team visited Tarpum Bay, Rock Sound, Green Castle, Wemyss Bight and Deep Creek Primary Schools, to deliver academic workbooks and reading books for students to use in school and at home. School leaders said the support will go a long way for families in need throughout the community.

Crew members who work on Castaway Cay and call Great Abaco home, donated their time volunteering in their community. The team distributed reading books and other necessities, such as fire extinguishers and microwaves, as well as sports gear and outdoor games for students at Cherokee Sound Primary School to enjoy.

What They’re Saying:

Joey Gaskins, director, public affairs, DCL: “Supporting young people all year-round, and especially during the holidays, is so important to us. Disney Cruise Line is committed to investing in youth programs in these communities, and we will continue to do our part to make a lasting impact and spread a little Disney magic along the way.”

Ingrid Sears-Deveaux, Administrator, Ranfurly Homes for Children: "This newly renovated learning lab is going to make a huge impact on these children, especially for completing homework and studying. I can't explain how grateful we are for this project and Disney's support."

Endranique Thompson, president, Parent Teacher Association, Wemyss Bight Primary School: "It's hard to get resources on Eleuthera. Not all of our students are fortunate enough to have these important educational tools. Having an organization like Disney Cruise Line fund these items and deliver them to us is greatly appreciated."

The school's principal, Katrina McKinney, added: "I want to say a big thank you to Disney Cruise Line for donating workbooks to every student in our school. It means so much to us that Disney Cruise Line is supporting our schools in the Eleuthera district."