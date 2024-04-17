Disney Cruise Line Crew Member Has Been Arrested for Possessing Child Porn

According to USA Today, a Disney Cruise Line member has been arrested for the possession of child pornography.

What's Happening:

44-year-old Tirso Neri from the Philippines was working aboard the Disney Dream on Disney Cruise Line. He was arrested for possession and transportation of child pornography.

Law enforcement found sexually explicit photos and videos of minors on two different phones in his possession.

An affidavit signed by a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent stated that “the photos and videos included both children and teenagers.”

Neri told investigators that he downloaded the links for files from group chats on Telegram and Facebook Messenger.

When he was asked about the folders on one of his phones, which included one that had sexually explicit images of a 17-year-old girl, he said, “He must have saved it to his phone without looking at it after receiving it in one of the group chats.”

Disney Cruise Line shared a statement: “In accordance with our zero-tolerance policy for this kind of alleged behavior, this individual is no longer with the company.”

This is the fourth case in which a Disney Cruise Line crew member was arrested for child pornography.

MouseFanTravel.com

no obligation quote from Fill out the form below for a free,no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney Cruise travel planning



