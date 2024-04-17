Disney Cruise Line Crew Member Has Been Arrested for Possessing Child Porn

According to USA Today, a Disney Cruise Line member has been arrested for the possession of child pornography.
What's Happening:
- 44-year-old Tirso Neri from the Philippines was working aboard the Disney Dream on Disney Cruise Line. He was arrested for possession and transportation of child pornography.
- Law enforcement found sexually explicit photos and videos of minors on two different phones in his possession.
- An affidavit signed by a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent stated that “the photos and videos included both children and teenagers.”
- Neri told investigators that he downloaded the links for files from group chats on Telegram and Facebook Messenger.
- When he was asked about the folders on one of his phones, which included one that had sexually explicit images of a 17-year-old girl, he said, “He must have saved it to his phone without looking at it after receiving it in one of the group chats.”
- Disney Cruise Line shared a statement: “In accordance with our zero-tolerance policy for this kind of alleged behavior, this individual is no longer with the company.”
- This is the fourth case in which a Disney Cruise Line crew member was arrested for child pornography.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com