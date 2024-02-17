Your Disney Cruise Line Entertainment Handbook

I recently had the pleasure to sail on the Disney Wonder as a part of their Australian season. Being in a region of the world that has never had Disney delivered to them in this way was such an interesting and eye-opening experience. It also brought up how, since almost the entire ship was new to Disney cruising, they weren’t sure of how to take in the abundance of entertainment offerings on board.

As a tool to use for other first time Disney cruisers, I thought it would be helpful to create a handbook, of sorts.

Deck Shows – These get everyone involved. Since these include high-energy, dance-heavy, character-driven performances, these are going to be the busiest entertainment offerings on board. Since they usually only happen once a cruise, the entire ship is expected to get upstairs to enjoy the show. This means staking claim of a spot can be a smidge stressful. If you don’t care about crowds, anything on stage level is going to be fine. Due to the raised nature of the stage, viewpoints are almost always great to see the characters and performers. If you want a little more space, my favorite spots are stage left or right on the deck above the stage (the deck numbers differ depending on the ship). You can breathe a little more, the wind/breeze is always felt, and you can watch the action from above. Now, know that other guests won’t necessarily understand personal bubbles. I have been pushed into the handrail many times, however, please speak kindly to other guests in these situations.

Walt Disney Theatre – The WDT is home to the most normal theatrical experience. You’ll witness a Broadway-style show in a basic proscenium stage setting. Now, the biggest rule when it comes to the WDT is that saving seats is not allowed. Mind you, running to the restroom is a different story, but saving an entire row for your family is not fair to other guests trying to experience the show. Make sure to wait until your entire party has arrived before choosing seats for the shows. I love the front row of the mezzanine (for the Dream, Wish, or Fantasy) or the back row of the forward section (for the Magic or Wonder), but there truly isn’t a bad seat. If snacking is your jam, bring your snacks into the theater prior to finding a seat. That way, there’s no worry about running back out. Lines are always calmer prior to doors opening anyway. During the show, Broadway rules apply: No loudly talking during a performance, no phones or recording devices, no distractions. While this is a beautiful experience for families to be introduced to the magic of live theater, this is also a great time to start strong theatrical etiquette.

Character Meet and Greets – It’s partly why you booked a Disney Cruise! You want to meet the famous Disney pals! I absolutely get it! However, there is a meet and greet routine that has to be followed for everyone to have special time with the character and have all guests experience a seamless process. Three required things to have ready include your key to the world card (which you will scan with the photographer), you autograph book and pen open and ready (if it’s an unusual autograph request, make sure to have the item equally prepared), and your own device handy (if you want your own photos). Since groups coming to the meet and greet range in size, make sure you know what groupings you want in photos. Just a group shot? Cool, let the greeter know. You want a group and then some individuals? Amazing, just let the greeter know. Depending on crowds and timing, different rules might be in effect, but if you’re going in super prepared, then that gives more time for hugs and chats with your favorite Disney character.

Surprise Character Appearances – Sometimes, characters can be seen all around the ship, enjoying the cruise alongside guests. Since these situations are random, you should be more willing for a quick interaction. Take the lead of the greeter and character. Are they being bombarded? Maybe not the best time for a family photo and 15 signatures. Are they not in a guest heavy area? Enjoy a hug and conversation before the photo! These are not proper meet and greets, so savor the unexpected nature of these interactions. Sometimes, these can become the most cherished moments.

