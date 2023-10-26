Disney Cruise Line Has Announced Early 2025 Itineraries

In early 2025, Disney Cruise Line will feature new and fan favorite itineraries giving travelers more opportunities to go on voyages from four home ports in the U.S.

What’s Happening:

From voyages that stop at one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations in The Bahamas, to the Disney Treasure’s inaugural season of seven-night voyages to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, to a tropical sailing to Hawaii or the South Pacific aboard the Disney Wonder, early 2025 will provide a myriad of adventures aboard Disney Cruise Line’s six ships.

Bookings for early 2025 open to the public on Monday, November 6.

For more details, visit the 2025 itineraries page disneycruise.com

Delight in Disney’s Island Destinations:

In early 2025, the Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Dream and Disney Magic will all offer an assortment of three- to five-night getaways from Florida to Disney Cruise Line’s Bahamian destinations – the new Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and the beloved Disney Castaway Cay.

The Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, while the Disney Dream and Disney Magic will voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Aboard all four ships, guests will have the opportunity to experience one of the Disney island destinations, with each ship also offering at least one special itinerary that will sail to both Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Disney Castaway Cay.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Disney’s celebration of The Bahamas and its newest, one-of-a-kind island retreat located on the island of Eleuthera, will welcome families with breathtaking natural beauty combined with the magic of Bahamian storytelling and artistry.

Purposefully designed to be a unique fusion of Bahamian culture and Disney experiences, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will feature Bahamian art and music paired with signature Disney entertainment, sweeping architecture inspired by Bahamian natural wonders brought to life by Disney Imagineers and opportunities to explore Eleuthera through unique port adventures.

Meanwhile Disney Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island paradise in The Bahamas, will continue to provide guests of all ages with relaxation and adventure amidst its turquoise waters and lush landscapes.

The whimsical tropical hideaway provides a hassle-free experience for a fun and relaxing beach day coupled with a picture-perfect setting with distinctly Disney touches.

The Disney Treasure’s Inaugural Season:

Following its maiden voyage on Dec. 21, 2024, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, will embark on an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Eastern Caribbean sailings will take families to the beautiful island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Disney Castaway Cay and either San Juan, Puerto Rico, or St. Thomas, while Western Caribbean sailings will bring families to destinations such as Falmouth in Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico.

The week-long voyages will offer at least two days at sea, giving families more time to enjoy the unique spaces, immersive dining and world-class entertainment onboard the Disney Treasure.

Pacific Voyages Aboard the Disney Wonder:

The Disney Wonder will conclude its second season in Australia and New Zealand in early 2025 with a special 15-night South Pacific cruise from Sydney, Australia, to Honolulu, Hawaii.

Its return to North America will feature two more special sailings: a nine-night Hawaiian Island cruise from Honolulu to Vancouver, Canada in late February, followed by a five-night cruise from Vancouver to San Diego, California, in early March.

From San Diego, the Disney Wonder will take guests on three- to seven-night adventures to the Mexican Riviera or the Baja Peninsula.

Adventures from Texas on the Disney Magic:

Before homeporting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the Disney Magic will also offer the opportunity to visit Mexico on a Disney Cruise Line vacation.

For the first three months of 2025, the Disney Magic will sail to Progreso and Cozumel in Mexico and Grand Cayman from Galveston, Texas.

In April, the ship will set sail on a special seven-night cruise from the Lone Star State to San Juan, Puerto Rico that will stop at both of Disney’s island destinations, before returning to the Sunshine State for a series of three- to four-night sailings from Fort Lauderdale, followed by four- and five-night sailings from Port Canaveral to Nassau and at least one of Disney’s island destinations in The Bahamas.