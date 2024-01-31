Disney Cruise Line Hosts Career Panel for High School Students

Dozens of local students took a trip outside of the classroom today to Broward County’s Port Everglades to meet with Disney Cruise Line crew members and learn about careers in the maritime industry.

While the Disney Dream was docked at the port, Disney Cruise Line partnered with Junior Achievement of South Florida to host an interactive career panel for students participating in JA Career Bound, a program designed to help students build work-readiness skills and gain knowledge of local industries.

Students spoke to several Disney Cruise Line crew members and officers who work aboard the ship, in a range of areas, including human resources, guest services, and entertainment.

Crew Members shared details with students about their roles, life at sea and tips for pursuing a maritime career.

One of the panelists, Gabe Biser, human resources manager aboard the Disney Dream, is also a former Junior Achievement student. He said he appreciated his mentors in the program who encouraged him to learn about different career paths.

Following the career panel, students explored Port Everglades, touring unique spaces, and getting a behind-the-scenes look at port and terminal operations.

This initiative is part of Disney Cruise Line’s commitment to creating lasting, positive impact in its port communities by investing in youth education initiatives that provide awareness, access, and hands-on learning opportunities.

Most recently, Disney Cruise Line announced new community investments with Junior Achievement South Florida in celebration of its arrival into Broward County and the grand opening of its dedicated cruise terminal this past November.

Disney’s donation supports the Junior Achievement Career Bound and Pre-Apprenticeship programs, including a special marine service technician track that educates students about the maritime industry, marine basics, and engine fundamentals.

DCL and Broward County previously announced a 15-year agreement that includes a minimum 10.6 million passenger movements, and three 5-year extension options that could add another 11.25 million passenger movements.

The agreement provides for one ship to homeport in Port Everglades year-round, joined by a second, seasonal ship in 2025.

Those interested in growing their career with Disney Cruise Line may visit DCLJobs.com

What they’re saying: