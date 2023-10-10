Disney Cruse Line To Tell “The Tale of Moana” On Stage Aboard New Disney Treasure

Disney Cruise Line has announced the newest Broadway-style stage show that will debut with the Disney Treasure in late 2024, The Tale of Moana.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney Cruise Line announced a brand-new original Broadway-style production coming to the next ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure: The Tale of Moana.

The new show will join a dazzling lineup of fan-favorite shows including Beauty and the Beast Disney Seas the Adventure aboard Disney’s Cruise Line’s newest ship that will set sail in December 2024.

Debuting exclusively at the Walt Disney Theatre onboard the Disney Treasure, The Tale of Moana

The show will follow Moana as she embarks on a harrowing quest to save her island after she is chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti. Fans of the original film will recognize many beloved characters like Gramma Tala, Maui and Tamatoa when they appear on stage, as well as songs from the film’s iconic soundtrack.

Disney Cruise Line casting directors will soon be on the hunt for performers looking to take on the role of a lifetime onboard the Disney Treasure. Those interested in seeing how far they’ll go and auditioning for The Tale of Moana can find more information on DisneyAuditions.com.

Disney Cruise Line's new ship, the Disney Treasure, will unlock the far-reaching realms of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars Marvel

The Disney Treasure, the sister ship to the Disney Wish that launched in 2022, will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members and all other guests can now book a Disney Treasure cruise.