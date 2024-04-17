Pregnant Woman Airlifted After Medical Emergency Aboard Disney Ship

A pregnant woman was airlifted from the Disney Fantasy after a medical emergency aboard on Monday, according to a report from WESH.

What’s Happening:

A pregnant passenger had to be airlifted by the Coast Guard from the Disney Fantasy after a medical emergency, when the ship was 180 miles off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday.

The Coast Guard deployed a Jayhawk aircrew with a rescue swimmer who boarded the ship. A rescue basket was then used to hoist the patient, along with a doctor from the ship, aboard the helicopter.

The woman was reportedly taken to a hospital in San Juan for treatment, and though the evacuation occurred earlier this week, her current condition has not been made available at this time, according to reports.

Some readers may be surprised since there are rules against pregnant women traveling aboard cruise ships, however that only applies to women who are further along in their pregnancy.

When it comes to Disney Cruise Line “Women who have entered their 24th week of pregnancy as of their embarkation date or who will enter their 24th week of pregnancy during the cruise will be refused passage due to safety concerns.



Neither a doctor’s medical statement nor a waiver of liability will be accepted. In addition, Disney Cruise Line cannot be held responsible or liable for any complications relating to pregnancy at any stage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a travel alert for travelers to specific countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Bahamas along with specific areas in Florida due to the Zika virus, a mosquito related illness. While the most common symptoms are usually mild and include fever, rash, joint pain and red eyes, pregnant women should pay special attention to the travel alert and take necessary precautions to avoid mosquito bites.”

