Disney Dream Now Offering Digital Survey Format

Digital surveys have appeared on the Disney Dream, asking for feedback about your voyage while still on the ship, digitally!

What’s Happening:

Over the last few months, guests aboard the Disney Cruise Line

We can confirm that this is now also true for the Disney Dream, who have moved over to the new style of survey, replacing the traditional questionnaire card.

In the past, guests aboard the ship would receive the survey card on the last night of their cruise, now being prompted to participate in the survey online, connected to the ship’s wifi.

Once there, one adult (18+) per stateroom is asked a number of questions about the cruise, mentioning everything from service aboard to the maintenance of the ship’s staterooms and other facilities.

The survey experience is a long-standing cruise tradition, with every line in the industry conducting these as the cruise voyage concludes. They are typically used as a way to figure out what is working and what isn’t, and where improvements can be made. They are also used as ways of recognizing crew members aboard the ship, and come in very handy for them when it comes to renewing their contract.

Take a look at some of the questions found in the digital survey below:

