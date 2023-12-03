Video/Photos: Storytime With Mrs. Claus Aboard The Disney Dream

As we continue sailing aboard a Very Merrytime cruise with Disney Cruise Line aboard the Disney Dream, we had a visit with Mrs. Claus, who shared a story with many passengers in the ship’s atrium.

The most wonderful time of the year is more joyful this holiday season as Disney Cruise Line unwraps new festivities for the whole family aboard Very Merrytime cruises. With two brand-new entertainment experiences, Disney characters dressed in jolly new looks and celebratory activities for the whole family, Disney Cruise Line will be filled with the spirit of the holidays this year.

On the first night of all Very Merrytime sailings, guests will gather around the three-deck-tall tree in the ship’s atrium for a new tree lighting ceremony. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy will invite guests to sing along to classic holiday tunes, followed by a countdown that will not only make the tree merry and bright, but will also introduce the guest of honor for the cruise, Santa Claus.

However, it’s Mrs. Claus who steals the show in our video above as she entertains guests in the atrium reading some classic holiday stories to those aboard the Disney Dream.

As you can see, Mrs. Claus isn’t the only one who appears, as Mickey and his friends also show up in the atrium to help with storytime, as well as the big man – Santa Claus himself.

While this is the fun of a Very Merrytime cruise in 2023, you can now plan next year’s adventure. From mid-November through December 2024, the Disney Cruise Line fleet will be decked from bow to stern with holiday cheer and entertainment during Very Merrytime Cruises. Holiday magic will be unwrapped for the whole family with joyful holiday décor; favorite characters in their finest festive attire; themed activities that are merry and bright; and celebrations on deck that are full of holiday spirit. Families who want to spend the most wonderful time of the year with Disney Cruise Line will have opportunities to sail from two home ports in Florida, as well as a selection of cruises from Galveston, Texas.