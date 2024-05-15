Flying Characters Come to Life in Preview of New “Disney Dreams That Soar” Drone Show Coming to Disney Springs

The Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at the all-new drone show coming to Disney Springs later this month, “Disney Dreams That Soar.”

What’s Happening:

“Disney Dreams That Soar” presented by AT&T is an all-new drone show that will light up the skies above Disney Springs beginning May 24th.

The Disney Live Entertainment team behind this limited-time nighttime experience recently got the chance to see all their hard work take to the skies during the first set of creative rehearsals for the show.

The show will feature characters that either fly or have had dreams of flight, including some rarer characters, such as the Rocketeer and Orange Bird.

800 drones will be featured in the show, all working together to create a massive canvas in the night sky. For example, Baymax will come to life at nearly twice the height of Spaceship Earth

“Disney Dreams That Soar” features well-known and beloved soundtracks in addition to an original song that will inspire you to follow your heart, take a leap of faith, and reach for the stars.

The best place to experience the drones “dancing” to this new soundtrack will be along the waterway in the Disney Springs West Side.

Clocking in at just under 10 minutes, the show is a perfect kiss-goodnight to your day of shopping, playing, and dining at Disney Springs, with 2 shows each evening this summer.

Get a closer look at the drones in action in the video below, and come check the show out for yourself nightly May 24th through September 2nd at Disney Springs.

What They’re Saying:

Show Director, Tony Giordano: “We are presenting Disney characters who have had a dream of flying. Not just the idea that they can fly, but the idea of taking their lives to the next level. We put a lot of thought in making sure that no matter how old you are, or how much of a fan you are, you’re going to see a character that you love. We were given the assignment to create an experience where you want to just hold the hand of the person next to you. That’s always echoing in my mind as we work on this show.”