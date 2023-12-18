TikTok User Shares Story Seeking Help With Replacing Wrongly Purchased Gift Cards

A TikTok User is sharing their story about their impending Disney vacation that has come to a bit of a halt while trying to save money using Disney Gift Cards.
What’s Happening:
- A TikTok shared by user @aofthecoast tells the harrowing tale of a family who has postponed their family vacation to a Disney destination since the global pandemic of 2020.
- Trying to save a bit of money, the family bought stacks of Disney gift cards, likely from a Costco or Sam’s Club type of membership warehouse, which occasionally run offers where, as an example, a store member might be able to purchase a $100 gift card for $80.00.
- With their long-postponed visit on approach this holiday season, the user realized her family was having trouble activating the gift cards, and went to her parent’s house to ensure they were doing it properly.
- There, the user realized that her parents had inadvertently purchased $10,000 worth of Disney+ gift cards, in lieu of generic Disney Gift Cards. Unlike the latter, Disney+ gift cards can ONLY be used on the Disney+ subscription streaming service. Disney Gift Cards can be used on Disney park tickets, hotels, restaurants, and merchandise at Disney destinations and shopDisney.
- The user also points out that with the amount of funds they have on the Disney+ gift cards, they can now subscribe to the service for over 70 years, but that is not their intent as they want to visit the Disney parks this holiday season, and now time is running out.
- Christmas and New Year’s are notoriously the busiest time of year at the Disney Parks, often filling to capacity crowds (before the park reservation system was implemented) and now booking up long before to ensure families can be together during this time of year at the parks.
- As such, the user is pointing out her and her family’s frustration as the parks are now booking up and they have no way to get in. She points out the funds are not the issue, they are not looking for someone else to pay for their mistake.
- However, they are asking for someone to help them (Disney or otherwise) to switch the funds from the Disney+ gift cards to the proper Disney Gift Cards that they can use at the parks.
