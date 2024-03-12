Disney Live Entertainment is Looking for Actors to Portray General Okoye at Disney California Adventure Park

Disney Live Entertainment is currently accepting online submissions for actors to portray General Okoye at Disney California Adventure Park. To be considered, submissions must be received by April 1, 2024, 5:00 p.m. PST.

What’s Happening:

Disney Live Entertainment is seeking online submissions for actors to portray General Okoye of the Dora Milaje in a Guest-interactive experience, Warriors of Wakanda, at Disney California Adventure Park.

Performers for this show are covered under the terms and conditions of a collective bargaining agreement with the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA).

All those auditioning for the role below must be eligible and willing to join AGVA or be a member in good standing.

Role:

Casting strong actors and movers to portray General Okoye.

General Okoye (5’4″ to 6’0″) has an athletic build and a powerful presence.

She is the leader of the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s formidable female fighting force from the film Black Panther.

Dance/movement experience is a plus.

If contacted, an in-person callback audition will be April 8, 2024, in Anaheim, CA.

Requirements:

Must be authorized to work in the United States

Performers must be at least 18 years of age to be considered for these roles.



Rate:

Pay for this offering is $36.72 per hour. Featured/Principal and Chorus roles are defined in the American Guild of Variety Artists (AGVA) Collective Bargaining Agreement.