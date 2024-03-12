Disney Cruise Line Releases Photos of Construction Progress at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Disney Cruise Line has released some first-look photos of the construction process at their newest island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera, The Bahamas.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line's newest island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, will be opening this summer.

Disney has released some first-look images of the construction process for this beautiful destination.

Below is the official information and photos that Disney Cruise Line released.

Cabanas:

The vibrant colors and patterns designed by a Bahamian artist dotting the beautiful shores of Disney Lookout Cay?

Those are the Mabrika Cove Cabanas, which will be available for families to relax and play along the white sand and turquoise Bahamian waters.

Among the first sights guests will see when approaching Disney Lookout Cay, the colorful cabanas will set a tone for the vibrant and beautiful architecture throughout the island destination.

True-True Too BBQ:

Walt Disney Imagineering designed the architecture throughout Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point to resemble a series of colorful, oversized seashells scattered along the coastline.

From these beautiful decks under the shade of a shell-inspired pavilion, guests will enjoy some tasty lunch from True-True Too BBQ while taking in the beautiful views of the ocean and sand dunes.

Can you spot some nature-inspired art under the pavilion? That is just a peek of the art that will fill these beautiful spaces, all drawn from the coral, seashells, fish, and flowers that inform the architecture and also inspire Eleuthera’s local artists.

Tram Stop:

Another early sight of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is one of our tram stops.

This space will soon be filled with the bright colors that will light up the destination, inspired by the warmth of Bahamian art and culture.

Expect hair braiding, merchandise, and lots of fun.

