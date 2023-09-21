Disney Military Discounts for Tickets, Hotels, Cruises and More

The Walt Disney Company is proud of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces since the beginning, when the company was founded 100 years ago. Even Walt and Roy O. both served their country during World War I. Disney likes to honor those who serve by giving discounts on theme park tickets, hotel rooms, cruises, and more. Disney Parks Blog shared the details.
What’s Happening:
Theme Park Tickets:
- Whether you’re planning a visit to a Disney destination in the U.S.A. or on the seas, active or retired members of the U.S. Military, or their spouses (with valid and active U.S. military IDs), can take advantage of specially priced tickets.
- Available for select travel dates in 2023, Military Salute Tickets for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are available at participating U.S. military base ticket offices.
- Tickets for Walt Disney World Resort are also available in person or via email from Shades of Green, an Armed Forces Recreation Center Resort located right in the heart of Walt Disney World Resort.
- For more details, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-multi-day-tickets-2023/ and https://disneyland.disney.go.com/offers-discounts/military-tickets-discount-2023/.
- Military families may also add Memory Maker at Walt Disney World Resort to capture the memories of their visit for a special price through Dec. 15, 2023.
Disney Resort Hotels:
- In addition to discounted tickets, Disney also offers discounted resort stays for select nights in 2023 on select rooms at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and even Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii (subject to availability).
- To learn more, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-hotel-rates-2023/, https://disneyland.disney.go.com/offers-discounts/military-resort-discount-2023/ and https://www.disneyaulani.com/rooms-offers/special-offers/military-2023-fall-room-offer/.
Shades of Green:
- Eligible military families visiting Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of the incredible Shades of Green Resort.
- Owned and operated by the Department of the Army, this beautiful resort is nestled in the heart of the magic.
- It offers affordable accommodations exclusively for eligible military personnel, veterans and family members.
- Visit https://www.shadesofgreen.org/ to learn more.
- Disney also salutes military service on the high seas with special military rates on select Disney cruises (subject to availability).
- Here you can embark on a fun family adventure aboard a Disney cruise full of activities and entertainment for all to enjoy.
- Visit https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-rates/ to learn more.
Disney on Broadway:
- Disney on Broadway is also proud to salute members of the U.S. Armed Forces at The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway in New York City.
- Throughout select days of the year, these world-class stage musicals offer signature events with special rates and benefits with your ticket purchase.
- To learn more, visit: www.DisneyTheatricalSales.com/Military.
