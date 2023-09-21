Disney Military Discounts for Tickets, Hotels, Cruises and More

The Walt Disney Company is proud of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces since the beginning, when the company was founded 100 years ago. Even Walt and Roy O. both served their country during World War I. Disney likes to honor those who serve by giving discounts on theme park tickets, hotel rooms, cruises, and more. Disney Parks Blog shared the details.

Shades of Green:

  • Eligible military families visiting Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of the incredible Shades of Green Resort.
  • Owned and operated by the Department of the Army, this beautiful resort is nestled in the heart of the magic.
  • It offers affordable accommodations exclusively for eligible military personnel, veterans and family members.
  • Visit https://www.shadesofgreen.org/ to learn more.

  • Disney on Broadway is also proud to salute members of the U.S. Armed Forces at The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway in New York City.
  • Throughout select days of the year, these world-class stage musicals offer signature events with special rates and benefits with your ticket purchase.
  • To learn more, visit: www.DisneyTheatricalSales.com/Military.

