Disney Military Discounts for Tickets, Hotels, Cruises and More

The Walt Disney Company is proud of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces since the beginning, when the company was founded 100 years ago. Even Walt and Roy O. both served their country during World War I. Disney likes to honor those who serve by giving discounts on theme park tickets, hotel rooms, cruises, and more. Disney Parks Blog shared the details.

What’s Happening:

Theme Park Tickets:

Whether you’re planning a visit to a Disney destination in the U.S.A. or on the seas, active or retired members of the U.S. Military, or their spouses (with valid and active U.S. military IDs), can take advantage of specially priced tickets.

Available for select travel dates in 2023, Military Salute Tickets for Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Tickets for Walt Disney World Resort are also available in person or via email from Shades of Green

For more details, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-multi-day-tickets-2023/ https://disneyland.disney.go.com/offers-discounts/military-tickets-discount-2023/

Military families may also add Memory Maker at Walt Disney World Resort to capture the memories of their visit for a special price through Dec. 15, 2023.

Disney Resort Hotels:

In addition to discounted tickets, Disney also offers discounted resort stays for select nights in 2023 on select rooms at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and even Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

To learn more, visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-hotel-rates-2023/ https://disneyland.disney.go.com/offers-discounts/military-resort-discount-2023/ https://www.disneyaulani.com/rooms-offers/special-offers/military-2023-fall-room-offer/

Shades of Green:

Eligible military families visiting Walt Disney World Resort can take advantage of the incredible Shades of Green Resort

Owned and operated by the Department of the Army, this beautiful resort is nestled in the heart of the magic.

It offers affordable accommodations exclusively for eligible military personnel, veterans and family members.

Visit https://www.shadesofgreen.org/

Disney Cruise Line:

Disney also salutes military service on the high seas with special military rates on select Disney cruises

Here you can embark on a fun family adventure aboard a Disney cruise full of activities and entertainment for all to enjoy.

Visit https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/special-offers/military-rates/

Disney on Broadway:

Disney on Broadway is also proud to salute members of the U.S. Armed Forces at The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway in New York City.

and on Broadway in New York City. Throughout select days of the year, these world-class stage musicals offer signature events with special rates and benefits with your ticket purchase.

To learn more, visit: www.DisneyTheatricalSales.com/Military