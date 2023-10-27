Disney Mobile Order Coming to Tokyo Disney Resort on November 8th

Guests at Tokyo Disney Resort will finally be able to Mobile Order their food, as the Disney Mobile Order system is coming to the resort on November 8th, allowing guests to order from eligible restaurants using the Tokyo Disney Resort App.

What’s Happening:

This service will be available free of charge, providing guests the convenience of designating the pick-up time of their orders by using the app from anywhere, and anytime, in the park.

With Disney Mobile Order, guests will be able to place their orders without waiting in line at the restaurant, and pick up their items at the counter. This offering provides added flexibility to their visit to the parks, and more time to experience the fun.

At launch, Disney Mobile Order will be available at the following four restaurants: Plazma Ray's Diner (Tokyo Disneyland) Grandma Sara's Kitchen (Tokyo Disneyland) Casbah Food Court (Tokyo DisneySea) Yucatan Base Camp Grill (Tokyo DisneySea)

These restaurants will continue to accept orders at the counter as well.

Disney Mobile Order is scheduled to become available at more restaurants in the future.

A guide on how to use Disney Mobile Order is available on the Tokyo Disney Resort website