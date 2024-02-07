Photos: Merchandise Round-Up from Disney Newport Bay Club

We had the opportunity to check out some of the great merchandise available at Disneyland Paris Resort’s Newport Bay Club. The nautical vibes are ever presents, with the lighthouse logo visible on all products.

Interestingly, they also feature their own unique scent, found in candle and fragrance form.

Their Sailor Mickey statue resembles that of which is also featured on the Disney Magic, Disney Cruise Line’s first ship.

These products are available at Disney Newport Bay Club at the Disneyland Paris Resort.