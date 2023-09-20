$60 Billion Disney Parks Investment For Pre-Existing Destinations And New Cruise Line Ports, Not New Parks In New Cities or Countries

With the reveal that The Walt Disney Company plans on investing nearly $60 Billion in their Parks and Experiences, the company is also making it clear that that investment will go into the Destinations that already exist (not building in new cities or countries) and adding new ports to Disney Cruise Line itineraries.

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, the Walt Disney Company disclosed in a security filing that it planned to spend roughly $60 billion over the next decade to expand its domestic and international parks and to continue building Disney Cruise Line.

That amount is double what Disney spent on parks and the cruise line over the past decade, which was itself a period of greatly increased investment.

However, if you’re expecting new parks in new destinations, take a seat. The Walt Disney Company has shared that they do not plan to build new parks in new countries or cities. While in the past, the company was looking at building in India and expanding their presence in China beyond Hong Kong or Shanghai, the company now says that they will invest that fully in the Disney Destinations that already exist.

That investment will also head to Disney Cruise Line, which currently has three ships in the pipeline to expand their fleet, and will develop new ports for those ships.

Disney Parks and Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro even said of the Disney Cruise Line, “It’s like bringing a theme park to a new part of the world.”

Starting in 2025, a new cruise ship, the Disney Adventure, will be the biggest in Disney’s fleet so far, with space for more than 6,000 guests, and will be based in Singapore.

Disney Cruise Line is also nearing completion of Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, the second private destination in addition to their first private island, Disney’s Castaway Cay.

Over the last decade, the Walt Disney Company has opened the Shanghai Disney Resort, doubled the capacity of Disney Cruise Line, and added or changed attractions to theming based on intellectual property like Guardians of the Galaxy, TRON, Avatar, Star Wars, and Frozen.

What They’re Saying:

Disney CEO Bob Iger: “The growth trajectory is very compelling if we do nothing beyond what we have already committed…By dramatically increasing our investment — building big, being ambitious, maintaining quality and high standards and using our most popular I.P. — it will be turbocharged.”