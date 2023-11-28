With Dreamers Point Announcement, @DisneyParks Resumes Posting on X

Today, Giving “Toys” Day, the #DisneyUltimateToyDrive honored Disney’s more than 75 years of collaboration with @ToysforTots_USA with a donation that will help deliver an additional 75,000 toys to kids in need! 🎁 🚂 https://t.co/kmdaD7YmDy pic.twitter.com/iNrfntrtU8