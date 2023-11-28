With Dreamers Point Announcement, @DisneyParks Resumes Posting on X

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) has returned to using X after a recent pause, announcing the opening date of World Celebration at EPCOT and the long-awaited statue of Walt at Dreamer’s Point.
What’s Happening:
- For the first time since November 17th, Disney Parks (@disneyparks) has posted something on X (Formerly Twitter) after a halt in posting new content and advertisements on the platform.
- Earlier this month, it was reported that The Walt Disney Company would join a list of companies (including Apple, Paramount and Lionsgate) that would be halting marketing on X due to comments from Elon Musk.
- Musk, who bought Twitter last year and renamed it X, has been under scrutiny for months for allowing and even stoking antisemitic abuse on the site. That snowballed when the tech billionaire agreed with a post that promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories and other offensive, targeted comments.
- Since the pause earlier this month, Disney Parks has not made any posts on the platform, and some accounts, like that of Walt Disney Animation Studios (@DisneyAnimation), have only reposted select tagged posts from other users, instead of creating new content on their own.
- The first post from Disney Parks since the pause on the platform announces the new statue of Walt Disney himself, coming to “Dreamer’s Point” at EPCOT in their World Celebration neighborhood, which is set to debut on December 5th. Appropriately enough, on what would have been his birthday.
- Shortly after, Disney Parks posted again, this time regarding a donation and their relationship with Toys 4 Tots.
- As of press time, it is unclear if this means the other accounts managed by different branches of the Walt Disney Company family tree will begin posting again as well.
