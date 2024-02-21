Disney PhotoPass Team Gives Second Grade Student a Special Surprise

According to ABC News, a second grader who dreams of being a PhotoPass photographer received a surprise after his mother wrote a letter to the team about her son's dream.
- Second grade Rowan has a dream of becoming a PhotoPass photographer someday.
- His mom, Katie Thornton, wrote to Disney telling them about her son's dream.
- Disney responded, and the PhotoPass team put together a special gift package for him. This included a PhotoPass name tag and other materials on a recent trip he took to Disneyland with his family.
- That's not all; the PhotoPass team even coordinated a meeting with a PhotoPass cast member named Adam. He had a similar dream as a child to work at Disney, and now it is his reality.
- Disney PhotoPass cast member Adam said: "Today was a really amazing day, we got to create some magic for Rowan, who wants to be a Disney PhotoPass photographer when he grows up. As a Disney PhotoPass photographer myself and somebody who aspired to work for the Walt Disney Company in some creative aspect, especially in photography, it was such a meaningful moment in my Disney career to be a part of that for Rowan and really inspire him to come back and join us one day.
