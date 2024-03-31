Photos: New Disney Pins Location Open in Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs

The Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs is an ever-changing canvas. The latest addition to the shopping location is a new Authentic Disney Pins location.

Located in the former home of Disney Tails, guests can find this new Authentic Disney Pins location just as they enter the Marketplace Co-Op.

Inside, guests will find all of their Disney Pins needs. Collectors can pick up the latest pins as well as their favorite classic characters.

In addition to pins, the new location offer all kinds of other merchandise as well, including apparel, accessories, plushes and more.

You can find this new Authentic Disney Pins location in the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs now.