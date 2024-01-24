Disney Reveals Mickey and Minnie’s Designer Outfits Exclusively for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Disney revealed a new look for Mickey and Minnie when they visit Disney Cruise Line’s newest island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. The outfits were specially designed by Theodore Elyett.

Today, Disney Cruise Line unveiled new looks for Mickey and Minnie Mouse for their visits to Disney Cruise Line’s newest island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera.

Specially designed by acclaimed Bahamian fashion designer, Theodore Elyett, the garments will have a distinct Bahamian flair inspired by the bright, colorful spirit of Junkanoo, the country’s signature festival filled with joyous music and vibrant parades.

Inspired by the beauty of his homeland, Theodore’s creations reflect the culture and colorful hues of island life.

His designs are seen on the likes of Miss Universe contestants, celebrities, brides, cover girls, and government officials.

When Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point opens in June of 2024, Theodore’s work will hit a new runway—a celebration of Bahamian culture straight from the eyes of the country’s artists.

At Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Mickey and Minnie’s looks will be part of a collection of colorful works of art by local creators, which guests will see and experience throughout the new island destination.

Theodore will also design special styles for Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale to wear while enjoying the natural beauty of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

About Theodore Elyett:

Theodore grew up in Nassau, The Bahamas, surrounded by art and fashion. His mother owned her own sewing factory, and he started making dresses at an early age.

Theodore’s designs first hit the runway when he was 13 years old, in 1998—the very year Disney Cruise Line set sail.

“The beauty of Mickey and Minnie’s looks are that they are literally ‘Junkanoo Fun in the Sun,’” Theodore said. “When you talk about the print, pattern, color, texture of Junkanoo, they’ve got that.”

