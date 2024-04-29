Disney Springs Patina Restaurant Group Locations Set Path To Unionize

Disney Springs’ Patina Restaurant employees have announced plans to unionize.

What’s Happening:

  • The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that five Disney Springs restaurants under the Patina Restaurant Group are working to unionize.
  • Over 300 workers at Morimoto Asia, The Edison, Maria & Enzo’s, Enzo’s Hideaway, and Pizza Ponte have voted to start the unionization process.
  • The workers say that part-time workers are expected to have “full-time availability, denying them sick time, paid vacation, health insurance, and other benefits.”
  • Union Here Local 737 have filed unfair labor practice charges against the Patina Restaurant Group. This begins the process to have an officially recognized union.

What They’re Saying:

  • Jeremy Haicken, President of Unite Here Local 737: “There is a second-class of restaurant workers at Delaware North restaurants at Disney Springs. … Many of them make lower wages than peers at Disney. Many of them say they are considered part-time in the Delaware North system, even though they report working four, five, six or more days a week.”

