Disney Springs Reveals Wellness Month Details, Including Fitness Classes and Food Offerings

January is Wellness Month at Disney Springs, where you can delight in fitness events, wellness offerings, fresh cuisine and rejuvenating items to help you look and feel your best.

During Disney Springs Wellness Month

Nourish your mind, body and spirit with invigorating products and enhance your workout wardrobe with new attire. Highlights include: Basin: Treat yourself to a therapy, muscle-soother or sleep bath bomb. Edward Beiner Purveyor of Fine Eyewear: Receive free prescription lenses with the purchase of a frame. Exclusions apply. Jo Malone London: Get a 3-piece set of candles when you purchase $200 or more. Exclusions apply. L'Occitane en Provence: Pamper yourself with a facial and receive a complimentary Pro Micro Skin Analysis. Sephora: Enjoy a surprise gift with any skin care service.



Satisfy your hunger and fuel your body during Disney Springs Wellness Month. Menu highlights include: City Works Eatery & Pour House : Taste delicious mocktails designed to make your tastebuds sing—including the Mellow Mule, Peaceful Paloma, Strawberry Soothe and more Chef Art Smith's Homecomin': Delight in the Chargrilled Chicken – sliced avocado, seasonal vegetables, broccoli, bacon and salad Frontera Cocina: Order The Half & Half – half guacamole, half toasted pumpkin seed hummus, served jicama, cucumber, tortilla chips, chipotle salsa and tomatillo salsa (contains seeds) Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew: Indulge with Vegan donuts like the Everglazed Purple Glazed Ube Donut Paddlefish: Strawberry Basil Lemonade Mocktail – fresh strawberries, basil, lemonade and sprite Splitsville Dining Room: Satisfy your hunger with the Ahi Tuna Salad – sushi grade tuna and avocado over mixed greens tossed in Asian pear dressing with yellow peppers, heirloom grape tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers with tataki sauce on the side Terralina Crafted Italian : Enjoy a revitalizing Strawberry Basil Refresher YeSake Kiosk: Discover the many flavors of the Tofu Power Bowl – organic tofu, avocado, spinach, carrot, cabbage, cucumber, tempura crunch and wasabi ponzu



Work up a sweat during an invigorating exercise class at the Marketplace Stalls in Town Center—offered every Friday in January. The calendar of events include: HIIT Class – January 5th, 2024 Yoga at Lululemon – January 12th, 2024 Yoga at Fabletics – January 19th, 2024 Burn Boot Camp presented by Lululemon – January 26, 2024

Treat yourself and refresh your beauty routine at the same time! Visit MAC Cosmetics from January 28th to February 3rd, 2024 to get a complimentary makeup service.

Plus, receive a complimentary 10-day foundation sample and Hyper Real Skin Care with any purchase—available while supplies last.

Design your 2024 wellness routine with the help of performers and production team members from Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil.

During this complimentary event, artists who perform some of your favorite Cirque du Soleil acts will demonstrate stretches and yoga poses that are good for your body and your mind.

Plus, Strength and Conditioning Coach David Rimmer will demonstrate a series of body weight exercises you can do at home. He will walk you through a 5-day workout plan that focuses on different muscle groups each day.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 20th, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Waterview Park.

