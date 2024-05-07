Castaway Club Member Gifts Revealed for Maiden Voyages of the Disney Treasure

Legendary explorer Arthur Quinn has stumbled upon a talking treasure chest, full of exclusive Disney Treasure merchandise exclusive to Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members.

What’s Happening:

A new video from Disney Cruise Line is giving a peek into the bounty of treasures awaiting you this inaugural sailing season on the Disney Treasure.

Legendary explorer Arthur Quinn stumbled across a talking treasure chest, which offers us a glimpse at some of the exclusive merchandise.

These items will be given to members of the Castaway Club depending on which tier they fall under.

Silver members will receive this stylish adventuring backpack (or seabag, as the talking treasure chest calls it), featuring the Disney Treasure maiden voyage logo.

Gold members will receive the aforementioned backpack and a wet-dry bag.

Platinum members will receive a maiden voyage towel, in addition to the other two items, including a set of game pucks to turn your towel into a game.

Finally, Pearl members will receive all the previously mentioned items and a travel accessory bag, featuring Mickey and Minnie atop the Disney Treasure logo.

More on the Disney Treasure:

​​The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin , Coco and Zootopia .

