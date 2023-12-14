Final Block Installed on Disney Treasure

A major milestone in the construction of Disney Cruise Line’s latest ship, the Disney Treasure, has been reached with the completion and installation of the last block, meaning that the ship is now structurally complete.

The Disney Treasure has reached yet another milestone in construction with the completion of its last block.

Cruise ships are built in blocks (sections). With the last block in place, this means that the ship is now structurally complete and outfitting work can begin.

The last block on the Disney Treasure will eventually house areas such as the adults-only Quiet Cove area (including Cove Café) and Hero Zone, a futuristic sports arena where physical activity blends with imagination, offering highly produced show experiences in addition to free-play sports.

Adults can indulge in sun-drenched serenity at Quiet Cove, a peaceful refuge dedicated to lounging, sipping and soaking. Set away from the bustle of family activities, this secluded adults-only district will feature a luxurious infinity pool, poolside bar and chic cafe.

With this latest milestone reached, the Disney Treasure can now move towards completion of its interior.

Elsewhere on board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia.

and The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

