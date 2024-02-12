Captain Minnie Appears In Her Adventure Gear In Newly Installed Hull Art on the Disney Treasure

The latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Treasure, is one step closer to competition with the reveal of the bow art in place on the ship’s hull.

What’s Happening:

New progress is being made on the Disney Treasure at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg Germany. We’ve already seen renderings of the Disney Treasure bow artwork, revealed last April.

The whimsical design, which features Captain Minnie Mouse in her signature adventure-themed outfit, has now taken shape on the hull of the Disney Treasure.

The installation process began when the shipyard team welded a number of pre-cut steel plates to the Disney Treasure’s hull. Once the framework of the design had been secured, the plates were painted by hand to obtain their iconic golden hue and sealed with a special topcoat. The artwork is just one of the many details that will distinguish the Disney Treasure when it sets sail later this year.

The Disney Treasure will bring captivating stories from beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar and Disney Parks adventures to life like never before. The spaces onboard the Disney Treasure will invite guests to step into colorful plazas in Mexico, navigate the many winding rivers of the world, dive below the ocean’s surface and more.

The Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise as early as Sept. 12, 2023, and bookings will open to all guests on Sept. 20, 2023.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia.

