Disney Treasure Set Afloat from Meyer Werft Shipyard to Make Way for Disney Destiny

The Disney Treasure has been set afloat from the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany to make way for construction of the Disney Destiny.

What’s Happening:

A few weeks ago, Meyer Werft Shipyard was bustling with activity when the Disney Treasure was set afloat for the first time.

Water from the Ems River was pumped into the building dock where the ship is being constructed, lifting the hull from the floor of the chamber. The shipyard team was then able to guide the Disney Treasure to a new location, where it will undergo the next phase of construction.

The Disney Treasure was moved in order to make room for the Disney Destiny, the sister ship to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure.

The Disney Treasure and the Disney Destiny will soon be next to each other in the shipyard, marking an unprecedented era of growth for Disney Cruise Line

​​The Disney Treasure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 21st, 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure’s sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney’s love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia.

