Disney Vacation Club Member Exclusive Hoop Dee Holidays Event Coming to the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue

Disney Vacation Club Members will have an extra special way to celebrate the holidays, with the debut of Disney Vacation Club Hoop Dee Holidays at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

On select nights in November and December, eligible Disney Vacation Club Members are invited to celebrate the holidays in true pioneer fashion at Disney Vacation Club Hoop Dee Holidays.

Say "howdy" to a festive music-and-comedy revue and fantastic feast among your fellow Members, plus enjoy a Member-exclusive pre-show and keepsake to commemorate your evening.

This special holiday version of the beloved show will take place on Tuesday, November 28th and Tuesday, December 12th at 4:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Bookings will open on Wednesday, November 1st. Simply call Member Services at (800) 800-9800 to check availability and book.

Guests are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to your reservation time to check in. Seating will begin immediately at 4:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m; the show begins 20 minutes later.

Disney Vacation Club Members who are eligible for Membership Extras benefits may attend this event.

A Member can attend and bring up to 11 additional Guests per Membership (for a total 12).

Prices range from $71-$79 for ages 10 and older, and $44-$49 for ages 3-9, depending on your viewing location.

