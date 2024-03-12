Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise Alters Itinerary Due to Speed Restriction

The Disney Cruise Line has sent out a notification to those preparing for a Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise aboard the Disney Dream in May, informing them of a change to the itinerary due to a recommended speed restriction.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has designated certain areas in the North-West Mediterranean Sea as a Particular Sensitive Sea Area (PSSA) and is recommending ships reduce their speeds while traversing the PSSA to reduce the risk of collisions with whales and other cetaceans.

This speed restriction applies to the area located along the coastlines of France, Italy, Monaco, and Spain, which impacts the May 18, 2024, 7-night sailing aboard the Disney Dream.

The memo sent out to Disney Vacation Club Members who have booked this cruise includes the following: “While the Disney Dream is sailing in the PSSA, the ship will reduce its speed to comply with the IMO's recommendation and help protect the local whale population. Due to the ship's reduced speed, it will be necessary to modify your itinerary. We considered a variety of itinerary options and alternate ports but wanted to avoid any impact from the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix happening that weekend, as well as limited Port Adventure availability in Villefranche. This change will not impact the entertainment and enhancements planned for this special Disney Vacation Club Member Cruise. The revised itinerary is below.”

The new itinerary for the cruise is as follows: Saturday – Barcelona, Spain Sunday – Day at sea Monday – Livorno, Italy (Previously Naples, Italy) Tuesday – Civitavecchia, Italy Wednesday – Naples, Italy (Previously Livorno, Italy) Thursday – Palermo, Italy (Previously Villefranche, France) Friday – Day at Sea Saturday – Barcelona, Spain

The memo goes on to say: “Our Port Adventures team is currently working to adjust any pre-reserved Port Adventures in Livorno and Naples to fit the revised itinerary. These changes will be viewable in the coming week online in the Cruise Activities section of our website. Any Port Adventures that were pre-reserved in Villefranche will automatically be removed from your onboard account. Port Adventures in Palermo will be available to reserve in the coming weeks online and can be booked once onboard the through the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app.“

