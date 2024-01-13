Disney Vacation Club Members Can Be Among the First to Enjoy This New Adventures by Disney River Cruise

Disney Vacation Club and Adventures by Disney invite guests to set sail on a new 7-night cruise along some of Europe’s most charming canals and waterways. As part of the “first wave” of adventurers to enjoy this Adventures by Disney River Cruise to Holland and Belgium, Disney Vacation Club members and their guests will have the chance to experience the second sailing of this majestic itinerary’s inaugural season.

Guests on this new river cruise will enjoy luxurious accommodations and an array of exciting activities, plus the world-class service and signature storytelling expected when traveling with Adventures by Disney.

Immerse yourself in all that Holland and Belgium have to offer with this carefully crafted river cruise vacation that explores a wide range of special interests: Rich History & Culture: Wander through medieval castles, fascinating museums and UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the 18th-century village Kinderdijk, home to 19 preserved windmills and dozens of canals. World-Renowned Art: Marvel at the artistry and architecture of cities that inspired iconic Dutch painters like Vermeer and Rembrandt—among others—as you tour artisan workshops, Gothic churches and handicraft markets in old town squares. Fine Dining & Local Cuisine: Indulge in delicious Belgian chocolate, explore historic breweries, visit famous cheese farms and embark on a host of tastings, where you’ll sample buttery baked goods, local beer, charcuterie nibbles and more. Immersive Storytelling: Enjoy private tours and exciting workshops led by Adventure Guides and local experts, who will share stories of the people, cultures and traditions you’ll encounter on your trip.

Plus Disney Vacation Club Members will get a special experience. Enjoy light touches of Membership Magic from Disney Vacation Club, including a Special Guest who will inspire your inner artist.

Guests will marvel at the works of true masters in art, engineering and gastronomy as you stroll through timeless European cities.

Glide down picturesque canals, discover traditional Dutch architecture and delight in delicious local treats like the Netherlands’ iconic stroopwafels. Visit spectacular sites such as windmills, castles, museums and much more.

Online booking opens on February 21, 2024 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Please check back here

Itinerary:

Saturday, June 28, 2025 – Amsterdam

Sunday, June 29, 2025 – Amsterdam to Utrecht

Monday, June 30, 2025 – Kinderdijk & Rotterdam

Tuesday, July 1, 2025 – Ghent & Bruges

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 – Brussels

Thursday, July 3, 2025 – Antwerp

Friday, July 4, 2025 – Delft & Gouda

Saturday, July 5, 2025 – Amsterdam