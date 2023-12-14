Disney Vacation Club To Increase Price-Per-Vacation Point Early Next Year

Those interested in becoming a Disney Vacation Club member, or members interested in adding more Vacation points to their collection should do so sooner rather than later with a price-per-Vacation point increase arriving next month.

What’s Happening:

Prices are going up to be a member of Disney Vacation Club, with the price-per-vacation point increasing several dollars on new ownership contracts.

The price-per-Vacation Point (PPVP) is set to increase at Disney’s Riviera Resort and Disney’s Aulani from $217 to $225 PPVP.

At the newest destination to be opened by Disney Vacation Club, the Villas at Disneyland

These increases are set to take place early next year, officially changing on January 30th, 2024.

Disney Vacation Club members become members when they purchase a real estate interest in a Disney Vacation Club Resort that's represented by Vacation Points. Every year, members can use this yearly allotment of Vacation Points to book vacation accommodations at that Resort, at other Disney Vacation Club Resorts, or in thousands of other destinations around the world.

For reference, a typical Disney Vacation Club membership that has all the benefits (Moonlight Magic, lounge access, etc.) requires new Members accumulate 150 Vacation Points or more purchased directly from Disney.

The new prices reflect those currently being sold by Disney Vacation Club, not future projects like the new tower coming to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort or the new Cabins

Those cabins, the newest Disney Vacation Club Resort, will be set within a forest oasis of cypress and pine. Members will be able to retreat to their own private cabin featuring plenty of modern amenities and charming, convenient comforts. Wake up to the buzzing of life and its endless fun, from poolside relaxation to fishing excursions to fireside sing-a-longs. And create cherished family memories, nestled in the magic of nature.