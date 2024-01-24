Disney Vacation Insights: Adventures by Disney – With Heather from Mouse Fan Travel

Introducing Disney Vacation Insights! In this new live video series, we’ll discuss a number of Disney trip-planning topics and offer expert tips. For this installment, we looked at Adventures by Disney.

For this dive into the world of Adventures by Disney, we were joined by guest Heather from Mouse Fan Travel

Topics for this episode include: Personal Experiences with Adventures by Disney: To kick things off, Rebekah discussed her own Adventures by Disney trip to Yellowstone, including the quality of service provided and her enjoyment of the trip. Special Offer for 2025 Small Ship Adventures: The duo discuss a special offer for 2025 Small Ship Adventures. This limited-time offer allows guests to save on select small ship adventures (river and expedition cruises) booked by April 15th. Description of Small Ship Adventures: Heather explains that small ship adventures primarily involve river cruising, emphasizing the intimate, destination-focused nature of these trips compared to larger cruise ships. Inclusions and Benefits of River Cruises: We cover the included elements of river cruises, such as local guides, high-end accommodations, transportation, sightseeing, and the handling of all personal details for a stress-free experience. Highlights of Specific River Cruises: We delve into specific river cruise itineraries, such as the Seine and Danube River Cruises, including activities and experiences unique to each location. Adventures by Disney's Guided Tours: Heather explains the concept of Disney guided tours and showcases how they offer stress-free, high-quality travel experiences around the world, with a focus on family-friendly adventures. Comparison of Adventures by Disney to Other Tour Operators: How does Disney compare to other tour companies? For one, there’s the all-inclusive nature of Disney's tours, which cover sightseeing and excursions, unlike many others. Testimonials and Personal Recommendations: Rebekah and Heather share personal testimonials about their experiences with Adventures by Disney, recommending it for its unique, high-quality, and enjoyable travel experiences.

You can watch the full video above — and stay tuned for future installments of Disney Vacation Insights.

