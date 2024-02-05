New Art Gives Idea Of What’s To Come At Disney Village in Disneyland Paris

Rosalie, a new restaurant inspired by traditional Parisian brasseries, is due to open at the end of the year near Lake Disney, and the entire adjoining block of buildings, spanning almost 200 meters, will be completely transformed and include refreshed shopping experiences.

The main outdoor area has also seen extensive work on the grounds, surrounding landscape and lighting will be carried out to prolong the celebration of treasured Disney stories and experiences that guests are able to enjoy throughout the Parks and hotels at the resort.

Original graphics created exclusively for Disney Village, including unique contemporary visuals paying tribute to Disney characters and imaginary worlds such as those pictured above, will ornate the main strip and the facades, continually surprising and enchanting visitors as only Disney can do.

Construction work is being carried out in phases to minimize the impact on guest experience at Disney Village. The first phase, from early 2024 to the following autumn, will include the transformation of Disney Fashion, Disney Fashion Jr, and The Disney Gallery. These shops, which will benefit from large, transparent windows to make them more visible from the main promenade, will be completely remodeled inside. Once completed, the shops will feature new shopping concepts such as Fashion & Lifestyle, Home Décor, Disney Art & Collectibles, and the major Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars franchises.