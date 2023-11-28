Disney VoluntEARS Came Together to Wrap Christmas Presents for Hospitalized Children in France

Disney VoluntEARS came together in France to wrap more than 3,000 Christmas presents for children in more than 60 hospitals across the country.

What’s Happening:

Like every year at this time, the Disney Volunteers are mobilizing to bring the magic of the end-of-year holidays to children hospitalized across France.

More than 170 families volunteered their time and energy to carefully wrap over 3,000 Christmas gifts for young patients in more than 60 hospitals across the country.

This strong and recurring commitment from Disneyland Paris reflects the destination's ongoing commitment to those who need it most and its desire to spread the Disney magic beyond the park gates.

These gifts, specially wrapped with care and festive spirit, will be distributed in pediatric wards of hospitals, offering hospitalized children a moment of happiness and comfort during the festive season.

Each gift was carefully selected to bring a smile to the children's faces, and the wrapping process was a moment of joy shared by young and old.

Gifts include a variety of toys, games, and festive items, carefully tailored to each age group.

The distribution of these gifts will begin at the beginning of December in more than 60 hospitals across France. And Stitch himself will participate in the gift distributions alongside VoluntEARS, notably at the Grand Hôpital de l’Est Francilien and on Christmas Day in Paris.

What They’re Saying: