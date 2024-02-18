Video: Disney Wonder Deck Shows – Australia Season

As the Disney Wonder makes its way back across the Pacific Ocean to North America, a celebration is in order for the Disney Cruise Line completing its first Australian season. The ship bounced along the east coast of Australia (along with New Zealand) to bring Disney magic to a region of the world that has never experienced it before.

I had the chance to head to the other side of the world to check out these new itineraries and, while there, had the thrill to experience some phenomenal entertainment.

When it comes to deck shows, Disney Cruise Line is no stranger. While the normal shows for Pirate Night and embark remained on these down under cruises, an updated Marvel Heroes Unite took over the top decks.

With every iteration of Marvel Heroes Unite across the fleet, new stories and characters are added to create a spectacle on the stage and in the sky. This Wonder version was no exception.

The stunts were spectacular, leading into a wonderful firework display at sea. I was so engaged, I would’ve been fine without the fireworks. More superheroes, please!

Watch: Marvel Heroes Unite on the Disney Wonder

Of course, the old reliable and energetic deck shows still made an appearance, with Sail-A-Wave bringing the energy up top and Mickey’s Pirates in the Caribbean continuing it throughout the cruise.

Watch: Sail-A-Wave on the Disney Wonder

Watch: Mickey’s Pirates in the Caribbean on the Disney Wonder

On my three-day cruise, instead of Pirate night, guests were still gifted an extra set of fireworks at sea with Disney Ever After, a simply sweet showcase of classic Disney music and magic.

Watch: Disney Ever After Fireworks on the Disney Wonder