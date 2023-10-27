The Disney Wonder Sets Sail from Sydney, Australia for the First Time Ever

Disney Cruise Line will mark another incredible milestone tomorrow when the Disney Wonder sets sail from the shores of Australia for the first time ever.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line will reach a new milestone on October 28th, setting sail from the shores of Australia for the first time and embarking on an inaugural season of “Disney Magic at Sea” cruises for families in Australia and New Zealand.

The special sailings aboard the Disney Wonder range from two to six nights and depart from four home ports: Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia, as well as Auckland, New Zealand, through February 2024.

“Disney Magic at Sea” cruises offer guests the opportunity to explore new destinations along with the unique spaces, immersive dining and world-class entertainment that define a Disney Cruise Line vacation.

In fall of 2024, Disney Cruise Line will return to Australia and New Zealand for a second season of vacations after a set of bucket-list itineraries.

The Disney Wonder will sail from Vancouver, Canada, to Honolulu, Hawaii, in late September 2024 with stops on the islands of Kauai, Maui and Hawaii before arriving in Oahu. From Hawaii, families will set sail on a transpacific voyage to Sydney, Australia, that will take them through the South Pacific to visit once-in-a-lifetime destinations such as Fiji, American Samoa and New Caledonia.

