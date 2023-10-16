100 Disney Characters Appear at Disneyland Paris for Special Disney100 Ceremony

Disneyland Paris celebrated Disney’s 100th anniversary today with a special ceremony in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle featuring 100 Disney characters!
What’s Happening:
- To commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary, Disneyland Paris prepared an unprecedented program of surprises for guests, including an exceptional ceremony bringing together 100 iconic Disney characters.
- Other surprises await guests on this special day, such as unforgettable encounters with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends in special outfits and unique Disney experiences.
- The day began with an exceptional welcome: Mickey, Minnie, and their friends in exclusive Disney100 fashions, alongside 20 dancers also dressed for the occasion, waited for guests to arrive in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle!
- To celebrate The Walt Disney Company’s centenary, 100 Disney characters escorted by 100 Disney VoluntEARS took their place in front of the Castle, allowing all to be transported into their favorite stories – from Pixar’s Toy Story to Walt Disney Animation Studios films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Peter Pan and Frozen – during this unique moment.
- This unique moment was an opportunity to show gratitude to Disney VoluntEARS, cast members who donate their time and talent to provide comfort, happiness, and inspiration to kids and families through philanthropic initiatives.
- The surprises will continue throughout the day with a pre-parade led by Mickey, Minnie and their friends, alongside dancers, preceding Disney Stars on Parade.
- Guests will also have the chance to meet these iconic characters in both parks – on the Castle Stage in Disneyland Park and on Production Courtyard in Walt Disney Studios Park – to make this anniversary even more memorable.
- In the evening, both parks will end the celebrations with a nighttime show featuring projections paying tribute to 100 years of Disney stories. It will take place at The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror following the Avengers: Power the Night drone show, and at Sleeping Beauty Castle after the incredible nighttime spectacle Disney Dreams!
