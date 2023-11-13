Disneyland Paris Announces New Book in Celebration of Disney100

Disneyland Paris has announced a new hardcover book in honor of the Disney100 celebration.
What’s Happening:
- Celebrating 100 Years of Disney at Disneyland Paris is a newly announced book set to be released at Disneyland Paris on Thursday, November 16th.
- The book will explore the history of The Walt Disney Company through 100 specific dates.
- The dates will be celebrated in a uniquely Parisian way, whether that be through attractions, shows, or special nods seen around the resort.
- The limited release book will be sold exclusively at Disneyland Paris, available starting Thursday at The Storybook Store, Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains, The Disney Gallery for 40 euros, while supplies last.